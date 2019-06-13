The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has declared the class 12th re-evaluation result. Students can now check the result at the official website cbse.nic.in. The exam was conducted between February and March.

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the re-evaluation result for the 12th annual exam. Students who have appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in.Candidates also check the re-evaluation result by visiting Delhi University admission website as well – du.ac.in.The re-evaluation window was open for 21 days after the board has declared the result. Each student has paid Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.

This year multiple disputes have been recorded in both the Class 10 and class 12 exams question papers. The CBSE board had issued an official notice regarding the problem. However, the annual exam was conducted between the month of February and March and the result had been announced in the first week of May.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation result:

Step 1- Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2 – Click on the ‘result’ link on the home page

Step 3 – Login to the website using the roll number

Step 4 – Check the re-evaluation result displayed on the home screen

Step 5- Download the result and take a print out for future references

The students have to log in the website using their roll number in order to check their result. Those students who were not satisfied with the given marks to them have re-evaluated their answer sheets. Around 11 lakh student have appeared in the exam this year.

