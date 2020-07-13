Twitter has erupted with some hilarious memes soon after CBSE announced class 12 result. Students are posting these memes as the official website of CBSE has stopped working.

The official website of Central Board of Secondary education stopped working soon after the results of class 12 were declared. Students have been sharing memes over social media targetting authorities for poor functioning of the website. Also, as soon as the news of the result got out, students filled twitter with memes and posts made at the expense of relatives and neighbours keen to know how well or poorly they performed. Some also expressed their surprise as the results were previously expected on July 15th.

My prayers with all those 12th standard students jinka encounter aaj relatives karne waale hain. Vikas bhi Dubey the aur tum bhi duboge. #cbseresults2020 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2020

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister wished students the best and in a tweet, while congratulating students, parents and teachers, informed that CBSE has declared the class 12 results which can be accessed at here. He then repeated his point about the health and quality of students being their priority.

The wait of countless of students was put to rest on Monday as CBSE at last, released the class 12 Board results on its online portal. CBSE uploaded the mark sheets on its website cbseresults.nic.in. Students will have to fill in their school code and examination roll number.

People are continuously showing their creativity through memes as the website of CBSE is not working. People are using references from Bollywood movies and even some television dramas to come up with hilarious memes. Apart from memes, students and parents are waiting for the website to become functional again.

Me waiting for CBSE'S site to open like:#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/jbZTDYIiHG — Vikas Sharma (@_therealvs_) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020 out

Everyone is checking result on site

Le cbse website* pic.twitter.com/lduV23PnyA — Ribhav Trivedi (@ribhav_trivedi) July 13, 2020

#CBSEBoardExams2020 #cbseresults2020 CBSE: SITE CRASH NAHI HUI HAI BAS THODI SLOW HAI

THE SITE: pic.twitter.com/qhdKV3IJWi — ANKIT JAIN (@confussedjelly) July 13, 2020

CBSE has a Result Section on their website but it’s not working. #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/wJHajyl5fq — Vinay kumar (@vkvinayp3) July 13, 2020

