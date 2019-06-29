CBSE 12th Revaluation Results 2019: The re-evaluation results of Class 12 students have been released on cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check the results by following the steps given below.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website of CBSE Results – cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The revaluation results of the students will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the result for reference

