CBSE 12th Revaluation Results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released the revaluation results for the students on its official website – cbseresults.nic.in. The students who have submitted applications for revaluation can check their respective revaluation results on the website – cbseresults.nic.in. According to reports, the revaluation results were released in the second week of June this year.
How to check the result?
- Visit the official website of CBSE Results – cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter the roll number and submit
- The revaluation results of the students will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out of the result for reference