The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday issued new norms to the CBSE affiliated private schools. The norms restrict the private schools from registering more than 40 students per section. The board has put a leash on the CBSE affiliated private schools after a violation was reported through the board's Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS).

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday issued new norms to the CBSE affiliated private schools. The norms restrict the private schools from registering more than 40 students per section. The board has put a leash on the CBSE affiliated private schools after a violation was reported through the board’s Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS). Reportedly, the board is looking up to penalise over 1,700 private schools across the country by sending them a show-cause notice for withdrawal of affiliation and a fine of Rs 500 0r more per extra student.

With the revised norms, the board is also looking forward to abolishing the “renting of seats” by private schools. The system was introduced for the students who are enrolled in schools but don’t regularly attend it. In spite of that, they attend coaching classes and the school mark their attendance in absentia. With an aim to digitalise the information regarding all the schools, OASIS was introduced in 2016.

ALSO READ: RPSC Headmaster Answer Keys 2018 released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, see how to file objections

Besides this, the CBSE recently notified the Class 12 students regarding some major changes in the English (Core) exam pattern. Earlier where it used to be three passages in section A has now been reduced to only two passages (Reading). The changes have been also introduced after the subsequent deliberation in the meetings of Committee of Courses of the Board and subject experts.

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Mains 2018 result released @ sbi.co.in, check how to download marks

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More