Central Board of Secondary Examination has released the admit card for private candidates and regular along with the candidates who have applied for the improvement examination. CBSE Class 10 and 12 students are supposed to appear in the Board examination from March 5, 2018. The candidates of classes 10 and 12 can now easily avail their admit card online from 7 February onwards. Follow the steps given below to download CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card.

The admit card for the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) has been released for private and regular along with the candidates who have applied for improvement examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official site of the CBSE and the card needs to be printed and signed at the designated place. Classes 10 and 12 students are supposed to appear in the CBSE examination from March 5, 2018, the day when CBSE will conduct its examination for the students.

All the candidates appearing for the examination are needed to visit the official website of cbse.nic.in for the details. The students appearing for the examination are needed to follow a few steps to fill the form available on the website for the admit card. Also, the students who have applied for the improvement examination are needed to upload afresh admit card from the site and are required to fill the form step by step.

Steps to download the Admit Card for CBSE 2018:

o Click on the link http://cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx

o Visit the official website of Central Board Secondary education (CBSE), cbse.nic.in

o Click on Admit Card for Private Candidate for class X/XII.

o Select the Region option from the new window

o Provide the information asked and click on submit

o After authentication, your admit card will be generated

o Take the print out of the downloaded admit card