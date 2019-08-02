The Central Board of Secondary Education has made changes in the admission process of class 9 and class 11 students following which the board will look after the admission process which wasn't the case earlier.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made certain changes when in the admission process for class 9 and class 11 students. This will directly put the onus of admission in the hands of the board which is in contrast with the previous procedure that gave autonomy to the schools. The new laws which have been already introduced by the board will be applicable to all candidates who are planning to change schools.

For better understanding, let’s say a student moving fo prospects of better education to another school in some other state will have to provide a record of their previous schools as well as the new school they were applying for. The board will obtain data from students as well as their respective parents.

It should be noted that the students from unaffiliated schools won’t be admitted to either of the classes if the board finds the discrepancy in their documents. A student changing school due to a change in parents’ business, then they will be required to provide the old and new business address and bank records to the board.

While in case of change of parents’ jobs, a copy of the appointment letter (in blue ink only) of parents’ new workplace will have to be attached along with other documents. And those living in other cities with relatives will be required to give proof of his/her relatives’ identity documents along with other details.

Responding to the recent changes introduced by CBSE most of the parents have expressed displeasure over the new rules. Their concern is that one has to toil way too much to get a transfer certificate and now with the new rules, the process of documentation has become even more complicated. Parents said providing CBSE with the proof of results that too for the past five years was a laborious process which will only make the parents, as well as kids, suffer in the race of admissions.

