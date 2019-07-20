CBSE Class 12th compartment result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced the class 12th compartment result on the official website of CBSE, students can check the result @cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently declared the CBSE class 12th compartment result 2019 on their official website. candidates who appeared in the Class 12th compartment exam can now check on the official website of CBSE @cbseresults.nic.in

candidates must know that the result will appear only on the Offical Website of CBSE and no other source. However, on July 2 2019, the class 12th compartment exam was held across various centres. To check the result follow the mention steps

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @cbseresults.nic.in to visit directly on the Offical website of CBSE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link in Yellow colour.

Step 3: A new web page will appear.

Step 4: Click on the link under CBSE Exam Result 2019.

Step 5: Click on the link, Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019-Compartment

Step 6: Candidates must enter their roll number, school no, the centre no, and admit card ID number.

The mark sheet and passing certificate will be made available on DigiLocker. A total of 1,19, 541 students had appeared for the exam, according to the reports shared by the officials. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is controlled and managed by the Union Government of India. Approximately 20 299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries have been affiliated to the CBSE board.

