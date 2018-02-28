Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the use of laptops for the Children with special needs appearing for the board exams (Class 10th and 12th). To use the laptop in upcoming CBSE board exams candidates have to submit a certificate issued by a registered doctor or qualified psychology consultant recommending the use of a computer facility. Relaxation in attendance up to 50 % will also be considered to the Candidates with Special Needs (CWSN).

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the use of laptops for the Children with special needs appearing for the board exams (Class 10th and 12th). The official order of CBSE quotes, ‘Children with special needs appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be able to use computer or laptops to write their exam from this year, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) approving the proposal.’ To use the laptop in upcoming CBSE board exams candidates have to submit a certificate issued by a registered doctor or qualified psychology consultant recommending the use of a computer facility.

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) committee was held to take the decision and avail some help to the Candidates with Special Needs (CWSN). In the order approved by CBSE that reads, “The use of computer shall be limited to only for typing the answers, for viewing the questions in enlarged font size and for listening of the question items. Concerned candidates shall bring his/ her own computer or laptop duly formatted and the Centre Superintendent (CS) shall allow the candidate only after inspection of the computer by a computer teacher.”

The answer sheet printouts will be only valid after the signature of the invigilator. ‘The computer\laptops should not have the internet connection or any paper related material of the exam. The relaxation in attendance up to 50 % will also be considered to the Candidates with Special Needs (CWSN), who cannot attend the school on regular basis,’ reads the order.

