CBSE Board 10th, 12th Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2019 schedule on its official website. Students who are going to appear for the upcoming examinations can check the official website of the Board for updates. The date-sheet will be available for download soon and candidates need to log in to the website – cbse.nic.in for doing the same. According to reports in a leading daily, the CBSE is expected to release the schedule of Board Examinations in January 2019.

However, there is no update regarding the announcement of datesheet for the 10th and 12th upcoming examinations on the website of CBSE. Earlier reports also say that the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2019 were supposed to release in October this year. However, the Board denied the news and confirmed that the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam schedule 2019 will be out in the upcoming months, which is now confirmed to be in January.

How to check the CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2019 datesheet online?

Log in to the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – http://cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “Recent Announcements” and check for the timetable

Click on the schedule

A PDF will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and check the date and time of the examiantion

Take a print out for reference if necessary

To go to the official website of CBSE and download the date sheet, click on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

