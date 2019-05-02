CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Check CBSE class 12 Result 2019 on website and mobile app. CBSE 12th Board Exam results 2019 to be out soon @ cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in. Other websites to check CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2019 examresults.net, results.nic.in.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 the examination on Thursday, May 2 on the official website cbse.nic.in . The candidates who appeared in the examination can check through the official website. More than 31 lakh candidates appeared in the year 2019. The class 12th examination was ended on Thursday, April 4, 2019. 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates appeared on the examination. In the previous year, out of 11.84 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE class 12 exam, of which, 11.06 appeared. The students can check their results through other official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students are requested to keep their admit cards handy in order to avoid inconvenience while checking their results.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: Here are the Live updates

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: Meet the toppers

Two girls Hansika Shukla from DPS Merrut Road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from SD public school of Ghaziabad with 499 marks out of 500 are sharing the top position.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: Trivandrum tops with 98.2%

The CBSE class 12th results has been announced on the official website. Although the official website is not working presently, but is advisable for the candidates to check it constantly. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their admit card handy in order to avoid further inconvenience. Among every district, Trivandrum has topped with 98.2 per cent. A total of 83.4 per cent students passed this year’s examination. In Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87% CBSE: Top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2%, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93% and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87% pic.twitter.com/P7VCCe2I7x — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: Pass percentage touches 83.4%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 12th examination on Thursday, May 5. teh pass percentage of the class 12th examination touches 83.4 per cent. The class 12th examination concluded on Thursday, April 4, 2019. 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates took the examination.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: Result declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 12 the examination on Thursday, May 2 on the official website cbse.nic.in. A total of 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates appeared on the examination. The examination as ended on April 4, 2019. The students can check it through various official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: Confusion prevails

The CBSE is all set to declare the class 12th results 2019 today. The students can check their results through other official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students are requested to keep their admit cards handy in order to avoid inconvenience while checking their results. However, confusion is prevailing regarding the results, a various media reports are saying that the results had been declared but the official website has no link.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and the out a print out for future use

CBSE 12 result 2019: Check result via SMS

The Class 12 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at http://digilocker.gov.in. Students can also check their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS — cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899.

CBSE 12 result 2019: How to check through Microsoft SMS App

Similarly to the previous year, Microsoft has partnered with the CBSE to provide results through their app SMS organiser app. Students and parents can pre-register on SMS Organiser and receive the results as soon as they are announced by CBSE, even without internet connectivity. Here are the steps to check through Microsoft App SMS Service. To use the SMS organiser app, download it and check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results. Click on the notification. Pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth. After the results declaration, click on the result notification to avail your score card. It is visible on the link http://www.bing.com.

CBSE 12th result 2019: Check via app

The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number. CBSE 12th results 2019: Know about tele counselling During the second phase, 69 expert volunteers including Principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for Tele-Counselling. Out of these, 49 are from India including 2 special educators, while 20 experts are located in Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, RasAl-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar. CBSE 12th results 2019: Register for CBSE class 12 results on SMS Organizer Step 1: On the Android phone, download SMS Organizer app from the Google Play. Step 2: Click on the notification from the app, to pre-register. Step 3: In order to complete the registration process, enter the details such as – roll number, school code, and date of birth Step 4: Once the results will be declared, students can receive their score card on the app.

