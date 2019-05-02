CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 to be out today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to declare the results for class 12th at its official website cbse.nic.in. News broke on the internet that the board is going to announce the results this afternoon and the students have been eagerly waiting for it. Check out the easy and simple ways to find your scores.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 to be out today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to declare the results for class 12th at its official website cbse.nic.in. Taking a surprise decision, CBSE will be releasing the results today, on May 2, late in the afternoon. Also, the board has announced that the result for class 10 will be declared on May 5. The students are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites to track the latest updates.

One of the important points to note is that, like 2018, this time too, CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to provide the results in the easiest way with its app SMS organiser app. As the site might crash because of high traffic, the students can rely on this and pre-register via SMS Organiser and get the scores as soon as they are declared by CBSE. The best part is that internet connectivity is not required to check via this app.

Here are the easy and simple steps to check CBSE Board 12th Result 2019!

1. Go on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education which is cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Find and click on the link that says RESULT

3. Provide the required credentials including registration number, roll number

4. Now, the results will flash on your screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for further use.

The students should not panic about checking their results as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made many ways available other than the official website. The students can check result via google, Microsoft app, google.com, bing.com etc.

