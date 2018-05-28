The Class 10 examination results of the academic year 2017-18 is expected to be announced by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 29. Students who had appeared for the examination can download their score cards from the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2018: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the class 10 board result 2018 likely on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 on its official website. The students who has appeared in the Class 10 Board exam for the academic year 2017-18 can check their score and download the marksheet from CBSE’s official website @ cbse.nic.in. The results along with the score cards will also be uploaded on the websites cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2018 were conducted during the month of March and April this year.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper’s result will be withheld,” as per reports in a leading news agency. Recently, the CBSE Class 12 Board exam results were declared on the official website and as per reports Meghna Srivastava from Noida has topped the examination securing 499 marks out of the total 500, setting an example that nothing is impossible if worked hard. The topper said that it was only her hard work and consistency throughout the year that has been fruitful. She said, “I never counted the number of hours I studied. My teachers and parents have been really helpful. They never pressurised me.” The overall pass percentage of the CBSE All India Class 12 Examination 2018 was 83.01%.

To download the result for CBSE class 10 examination 2018 students can follow the steps given below:

Visit the CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in to check the Central Board of Secondary Education result Click on the results section Now click on the link that reads, “CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018” Enter the requisite details such as your roll number The CBSE class 10 Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

More than 28 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE class 10 Board examination which was held at 4,138 centers across India.

