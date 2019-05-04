CBSE Board class 10 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result for class 10th board examinations on May 5, 2019. All the students can check their result by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Board class 10 results 2019: Everything you need to know

CBSE Board class 10 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the result for the class 10th board examination in the second week of May 2019. As per the reports, the board may announce the result on May 5, 2019. The secretary of the Secondary Board of Higher Education, Anurag Tripathi said that the results for the class 10 board examination will be announced next week. After the declaration of the result, students can check and access their results through the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results.nic.in. In the current year, girls have performed better than the boys in the CBSE Board class 12 result. The CBSE Board will be announcing the class 10 board exam results in the same manner as they did for the class 12. The results for the same will be available at the website of CBSE Board from 12:00 PM.

Where to check the CBSE Board class 10 results 2019:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

examresults.nic.in

examresults.com

indiaresulst.com

Steps to check CBSE Board class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying All India Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details as per the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

How to check the CBSE Board class 10 results 2019 on DigiLocker:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide the class 10th academic documents including mark sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate in digital format via its own account Parinam Manjusha integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker account details will be sent to all the students through SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

How to check the CBSE Board class 10 results 2019 on UMANG app:

All the candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Board class 10 board examinations can check their results on UMANG smartphone application which is available for all the iOS. android and windows based smartphones.

Soon after the declaration of the CBSE Board class 10th exam, the process of revaluation and marks verification will start for the students who want to raise any objection against the marks provided to them in the board examination. Applications window for the verification and revaluation of the marks will be open for a limited time so the students are advised to keep a check on the official websites of the CBSE Board in order to get all the latest notifications.

