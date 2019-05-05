CBSE Board class 10 results 2019: The CBSE Board class 10 result 2019 will be declared soon. It was going to be declared today but there is still no update on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Board class 10 results 2019: The CBSE Board class 10 results are not going to be declared today. The sudden announcement of the CBSE Board class 12 results has left more than 17 lakh students in dilemma about the result date of CBSE Board class 10 results. All the candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Board class 10 result are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in. As per the latest reports, the CBSE Board class 10 result 2019 was rumoured to be announced on May 5, 2019. The CBSE Board has still neither confirmed denied the reports. Some of the reports also said that CBSE Board class 10 result announcement is going to be a total surprise for the students.

Classification of marks:

The Central Board of Secondary Education has divided the passing marks for the CBSE Board class 10 result into two categories including the internal marks and the external marks. The internal marks will be granted to the students according to the work and efforts done by them in the practical examination for various subjects while the external marks will be granted to the students on the basis fo what they write in the exam paper which they attempted in the month of February and March 2019. The passing criteria is same irrespective of the marks obtained in the internal and external papers by the students.

Passing criteria:

In order to qualify the exam, a student has to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in total. In an exam of 100 marks, the internal assessment consists of 20 marks and the theory examination paper consists of 80 marks. All the students are required to score a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 to qualify the exam.

Marksheets and Passing Certificate:

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to provide a single document to all the students which will comprise both, a detailed mark sheet which will contain the subject wise performance of the students and the passing certificate. A digital copy of the passing certificate and the mark sheet will be provided to the students through the DigiLocker application of the Government of India.

