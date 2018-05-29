CBSE class 10 Results has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in. Students can get their CBSE 10th results by entering their roll numbers on the official website or get score cards via SMS on their Android mobile phones after downloading the SMS Organizer Google application. To check CBSE class 10 result 2018 online, follow the steps given below.

CBSE class 10 results 2018: The class 10 CBSE results 2018 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website today. Students who had appeared for the CBSE class 10 2017-18 academic year examination this year can now check their CBSE 10th results on the official website of the CBSE Board. The class 10 CBSE results 2018 along with the scorecards has been made available and students can download the same either from the Board’s websites or other websites such as cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Moreover, the CBSE class 10 Results 2018 this year can also be availed through a google application. The “SMS Organizer” Microsoft application can be downloaded from Google Play Store on an Android mobile phone and students even without the internet connection can directly get their CBSE class 10 results 2018. The CBSE class 10 exam 2018 was held in the month of March and April. More than 28 lakh students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 Board examination conducted by the Board at 4,138 centers across the country. The CBSE class 12 examination results for the academic year 2017-18 was out recently and the topper Meghna Srivastava has outstandingly secured 499 out of 500 marks.

To check the class 10 CBSE results on the official website of the CBSE Board, students need to follow the instructions given below:

Log on to cbse.nic.in to check the class 10 CBSE result 2018 Click on the results section Search for the link that reads, “CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018” and click on the same Enter details such as your roll number The CBSE class 10 result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download your CBSE class 10 results 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference

Also, to avail CBSE class 10 results 2018 via SMS Organizer students need to follow these steps:

Download the SMS Organizer application from the Google Play store available on your android mobile phone Now register yourself for the CBSE results 2018 If the students pre-registers themselves, they will receive a result notification on their mobile phones Click on the notified link Your CBSE 10th result along with the scorecard will appear on the screen Since the scorecard will be sent by SMS, internet connection is not required

Click here to go directly to the official website of the CBSE Board: CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2018

ALSO READ: WBBSE Class 10 Results 2018: Board to declare Madhyamik results during the first week of June, know how to download | MSBSHSE SSC results 2018: Maharashtra Board to release Class 10 results in the first week of June, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App