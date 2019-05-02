CBSE Board class 12th Result 2019: The CBSE class 12th Board examination result has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). All the students can check their result by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. The passing percentage for the CBSE Board class 12th examination is 83.40 per cent.

CBSE Board class 12th Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 12 exams on May 2, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the board examination can check their result by visiting the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage reaches to 83.40 per cent for the CBSE class 12 examination. Hansika Shukla named girls of Delhi Public School (DPS) Meerut road, Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora of SD Public School, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh secured 499 marks out of 500 and topped the CBSE board class 12 examinations. Guarangi Chawla of Nirmal Ashram school, Rishikesh, Aishwarya of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rae Bareilly and Bhavya of BR SK International Public School, Jind, Haryana have scored 498 out of 500 and landed on the second position. The third position is bagged by two students of Delhi, namely Veeraj Jindal of Vasant Valley School, Vasant Kunj and Mahek Talwar from Delhi Public School (DPS), Rohini. Kartik Balaji from PSBB Senior Secondary school has also secured the third position by scoring 497 marks out of 500. The third position is shared by a total number of 18 students. A total number of 94,299 students have scored more than 90 per cent in the CBSE Board class 12th examination.

Ex-HRD Minister, Smriti Irani’s son, Zohr Irani has scored 91 per cent in the class 12 board examinations. Smriti showed her joy by tweeting her son’s result.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

On the other hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s son has scored 96.4 per cent in his CBSE Boards class 12th examination. CM’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, tweeted the result on Twitter and sought blessings from everyone.

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

Steps to check the CBSE Board class 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the result download link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the provided registration number and the roll number.

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App