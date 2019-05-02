CBSE Board class 12th result 2019: The CBSE Board class 12th examination result has been released today. All the students can check the result by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has also issued an official notification related to the verification and revaluation of the marks of the exam copies.

CBSE Board class 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th results on May 2, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check and access their result by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Board class 12th exams is 83.40 per cent. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also issued an important notification related to the re-valuation of the copies. All the students who are not satisfied with their marks in the CBSE Board class 12th examination can straightaway go for the revaluation of the exam copies.

The charge for the verification of marks for the CBSE Board class 12th examination is Rs 500 per subject. after the verification process is done, students can get their verified marks from the official website of the Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE), cbseresults.nic.in.

Candidates should keep in mind that all those who will apply for the verification of marks will be eligible for getting the photocopy of the answer books in the mentioned subjects. The fee for getting the photocopy of the answer book is Rs 700 per subject.

For revaluation, applications will be only accepted for the theory portion and not for the practical portion. The fee for the same is Rs 100 per questions. Candidates who have applied for getting the photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be eligible for raising objections against the marks awarded in any question. The status of revaluation of the copies will be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter by speed post. Candidates should keep it in mind that no appeal or review against the re-valuation will be entertained.

The application process for the verification of the marks will start from May 4, 2019, and will end on May 8, 2019. all the students are required to apply before 5:00 PM on May 8, 2019.

Schedule for the Re-valuation:

Verification of marks:

First date to apply: May 4, 2019 Last date to apply: May 8, 2019, till 5:00 PM

Obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book:

First date to apply: May 20, 2019 Last date to apply: May 21, 2019, till 5:00 PM

Re-valuation:

First date to apply: May 24, 2019 Last date to apply: May 25, 2019, till 5:00 PM

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App