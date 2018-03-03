As the students who are appearing got class 10 and class 12 CBSE board examinations 2018, scoring over 90% is only possible if one studies throughout the year. However, a good routine and time management can also help in getting good marks. Students must ignore overthinking which might result in an utmost pressure of exam as they might forget what they have studied.

While it is very important to score good, students must not take the unnecessary pressure

The students are all set to gear up for class 10, class 12 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Examination) board examinations 2018. The CBSE board exams are beginning from March 5, 2018, Monday. Scoring over 90% is only possible if one studies throughout the year. However, smart studies might help so that one can score well with some last days of revision. While it is very important to score good, students must not take the unnecessary pressure.

Studying hard is indeed important, but attitude also matters to get good marks. Here are some of the tips pupils appearing for CBSE board examinations can apply in order to get away with stress and make the best of the most stressful times. There are a lot of ways the students can refrain from mental stress before taking the exams. Students must ignore overthinking which might result in an utmost pressure of exam as they might forget what they have studied. These tips can be used by all the students in the last few days of the exams.

Tips for class 10 and class 12 appearing for CBSE board examinations 2018

Maintain a regular sleep pattern and avoid studying at night, as per doctor, it is bad for health.

Give adequate concentration to every subject, don’t neglect it because it is not of your choice. Equal distribution to every subject will make you more confident in every subject,

The CBSE board has also launched a pre-examination psychological counseling service for class 10 and 12 students which will go on till April 13.The toll free-helpline is operational from 8 am to 10 pm. Students can dial a centralised toll-free number 1800 11 8004. Students who face or who have faced ill-treatment, mental issues, and psychological issues can immediately call on the oll-free helpline number.

In order to mange time, get sample papers of all the subjects and practice it in the allocated time.

Try to take breaks in order to get away with stress, listen to good music, go for dancing classes.

Read some good stuff, try to read good poetry or some nice short stories, might help in changing the mood.

Best tip to get away with stress is a little amount of sweat, go for some exercising, put on your earphones and go jogging.

