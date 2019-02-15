CBSE board exam 2019: As per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) the board examinations will have certain pattern changes where the objective based question will be increased by 25% and the choices to choose questions from will also increase by 30%. The board examinations for class 12th began today and for class, 10th will begin from March 2, 2019.

CBSE board exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for class 12th began today on February 15, 2019. As the examinations for class 12 have commenced the students should expect some changes in the exam pattern for the upcoming examinations. This year there are 13 lakh students who will be appearing for the CBSE class 12 exam whereas more than 18 lakh candidates will be giving class 10 examination.

This year there will be certain changes in the exam pattern of CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam. The objective based questions have increased and the number of options would also be higher this year. As per reports, board examination 2019 will consist of 25 per cent objective-based questions in comparison to last year it is 15 per cent more than board examination 2018. Also this year there will be 33 per cent more questions options to choose from.

This time the board has subdivided the paper into subsections to make sure there is a systematic way to give the papers. This will help the students to score marks higher and plan out how to give their papers. Students are advised to check the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to be well updated with the material.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More