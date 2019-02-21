CBSE Board Exam 2019: As per the formal notification of the Central Board of Secondary Education on the official website cbse.nic.in, the wards of the military, paramilitary forces personnel fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism and are martyred in the line of duty’ will be given a special relaxation for the students appearing of the class 10th and 12th board exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a formal notification on the official website cbse.nic.in regarding that the wards of the military, paramilitary forces personnel fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism and are martyred in the line of duty’ will be awarded relaxation during the 10th and 12th board exams. Another benefit is the candidates are allowed to change their center in the same city or another city. In case the students miss their practical examination, the respective schools will have to re-conduct the examination on April 10, 2019, as per their convenience.

This decision has been taken after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

This information was notified by CBSE’s controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj.

As per the letter released on the official website, if any candidate had missed their practical examination, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by April 10 by their school.

If the candidates wish to appear in any offered subject later, they will be allowed to do the same. They can also appear for any examination, later than the scheduled date. However, the candidates are requested to send their request to the schools. Schools will forward their request to the concerned regional office for the needful action by CBSE. The candidates can submit their application, concerning the regional office is February 28, 2019.

CBSE 10th and 12th examinations, vocational subjects will begin from 22nd February and February 15 respectively.

A total of 31, 14,821 candidates registered for Class 10th and Class 12th board examination, including 28 transgender.

