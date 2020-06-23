Ministry of Human Resource Development is at its final stage to announce its decision on the pending board exams, the verdict will be announced on Thursday. Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) further told the Supreme Court that the decision on the board exams has reached its advanced stage.

The central government along with the ministry of education will soon take out a decision on the conduction or cancellation of the remaining board exams that have been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus in the country. The decision-making process is at its final stage and will be announced on Thursday.

Earlier, there were parents of the concerned students clamoring for cancellation of the board exams from 1 July to 15 July citing safety issues, for the same they also filed petitions in the Supreme Court, the decision to which will be announced at 2 pm on Thursday.

The verdict on how ICSE conducts class 12 and 10 remaining examinations will also be out, earlier the ICSE board had given the students of class 10 and 12 an option to either physically be present for the exam or let their performances be evaluated on the basis of their internal marks.

Respected Sir

In this Pandemic situation don't risk the lives of children,please order Govt of Karnataka to cancel 10 State board exams which are commencing from 25 june to 4 july

"Jaan hai to Jahaan hai

Plse consider my request — Rizwana Aijaz (@AijazRizwana) June 23, 2020

However, the change in the CBSE board exams will by default affect the dates of the other competitive examinations like the JEE and NEET, which are scheduled from July 18-23 and July 26 respectively.

Due to the noxious coronavirus, schools, and universities across the country are shut since March 16, even when the country is staggering towards uplifting the economy in unlock 1.0, the schools and colleges still remain closed.

