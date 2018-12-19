CBSE Exam Schedule 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet or schedule for both written and practical examinations to be held next year. Candidates can check the official website and download the same.

CBSE Exam Schedule 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced the dates of the examination through its official website. And as per the latest updates the Board has once again released a notification on its official website regarding the practical examination to be held next year. As per the notification, the Class 12 or Intermediate practical examinations have been scheduled to be held in January and February.

The Board has announced that CBSE Board practical examinations will be held from January 16, 2019 to February 15, 2019. However practical examinations for the Allahabad students will be held on a separate date as there will be Kumbh Mela celebrations happening at that p[eriod of time i.e. from January 1, 2019. The Board had published the list of subjects with the dates of the exams to be conducted in February and March next year.

How to check the CBSE Board practical examination dates?

Log in to the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Search for the link that reads, “Practical Examination Dates of 2019 Board Exams” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to the PDF page

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference

To directly log into the official website of CBSE and download the datesheet of both Exam written and practical examination, click on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

