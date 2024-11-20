CBSE Board Exam Time table 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the examination schedule for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025.
According to the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15th and go on till March 18th, 2025.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 10
|Date and Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Saturday, 15th February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|101
|English (Communicative)
|184
|English (Language and Literature)
|Monday, 17th February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|036
|Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|131
|Rai
|132
|Gurung
|133
|Tamang
|134
|Sherpa
|254
|Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
|418
|Physical Activity Trainer
|Tuesday, 18th February, 2025
|403
|Security
|404
|Automotive
|405
|Introduction to Financial Markets
|406
|Introduction to Tourism
|407
|Beauty & Wellness
|408
|Agriculture
|409
|Food Production
|410
|Front Office Operations
|411
|Banking & Insurance
|412
|Marketing & Sales
|414
|Apparel
|415
|Multi-Media
|416
|Multi Skill Foundation Course
|419
|Data Science
|420
|Electronics & Hardware
|421
|Foundation Skills for Sciences
|422
|Design Thinking & Innovation
|Thursday, 20th February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|086
|Science
|Saturday, 22nd February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|018
|French
|119
|Sanskrit (Communicative)
|122
|Sanskrit
|Tuesday, 25th February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|087
|Social Science
|Thursday, 27th February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|003
|Urdu Course-A
|005
|Bengali
|006
|Tamil
|009
|Marathi
|010
|Gujarati
|011
|Manipuri
|308
|Urdu Course-B
|Friday, 28th February, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|002
|Hindi Course-A
|Hindi Course-B
|Saturday, 1st March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Painting
|Monday, 3rd March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|413
|Health Care
|Wednesday, 5th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|154
|Elements of Business
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|401
|Retail
|Thursday, 6th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|017
|Tibetan
|020
|German
|076
|National Cadet Corps
|088
|Bhoti
|089
|Telugu – Telangana
|092
|Bodo
|093
|Tangkhul
|094
|Japanese
|095
|Bhutia
|096
|Spanish
|097
|Kashmiri
|098
|Mizo
|099
|Bahasa Melayu
|Monday, 10th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|041
|Mathematics Standard
|241
|Mathematics Basic
|Wednesday, 12th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|007
|Telugu
|016
|Arabic
|021
|Russian
|023
|Persian
|024
|Nepali
|025
|Limboo
|026
|Lepcha
|031
|Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|032
|Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments)
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|033
|Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
|034
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|035
|Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments)
|136
|Thai
|Thursday, 13th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|064
|Home Science
|Monday, 17th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|012
|Punjabi
|013
|Sindhi
|017
|Malayalam
|018
|Odia
|014
|Assamese
|015
|Kannada
|091
|Kokborok
|Tuesday, 18th March, 2025
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|165
|Computer Applications
|402
|Information Technology
|417
|Artificial Intelligence
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 12
The Class 12 CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination for 2025 begins on Saturday, 15th February 2025, with the first paper being Entrepreneurship, and ends on Friday, 4th April 2025, with the final paper being Psychology.
The examinations are conducted in a single shift, typically starting at 10:30 AM. The durations of the exams vary by subject, with most lasting either 2 hours or 3 hours, depending on the subject requirements.
Key subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Business Studies have a 3-hour duration, while vocational and specialized subjects such as Tourism and Dance have a shorter duration of 2 hours.
|Date and Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Saturday, 15th February, 2025
|066
|Entrepreneurship
|Monday, 17th February, 2025
|048
|Physical Education
|Tuesday, 18th February, 2025
|035
|Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments)
|036
|Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments)
|821
|Multi-Media
|Automotive
|Health Care
|Data Science
|Electronics & Hardware
|Wednesday, 19th February, 2025
|809
|Food Production
|824
|Office Procedures & Practices
|830
|Design
|342
|Early Childhood Care & Education
|Thursday, 20th February, 2025
|817
|Typography & Computer Applications
|Friday, 21st February, 2025
|042
|Physics
|Saturday, 22nd February, 2025
|054
|Business Studies
|833
|Business Administration
|Monday, 24th February, 2025
|029
|Geography
|Tuesday, 25th February, 2025
|118
|French
|822
|Taxation
|829
|Textile Design
|843
|Artificial Intelligence
|Thursday, 27th February, 2025
|043
|Chemistry
|Friday, 28th February, 2025
|805
|Financial Markets Management
|807
|Beauty & Wellness
|828
|Medical Diagnostics
|Saturday, 1st March, 2025
|046
|Engineering Graphics
|057
|Bharatanatyam – Dance
|058
|Kuchipudi – Dance
|059
|Odissi – Dance
|Manipuri – Dance
|Kathakali – Dance
|Horticulture
|Cost Accounting
|Library & Information Science
|Monday, 3rd March, 2025
|074
|Legal Studies
|Tuesday, 4th March, 2025
|National Cadet Corps
|Wednesday, 5th March, 2025
|Agriculture
|Thursday, 6th March, 2025
|837
|Fashion Studies
|Friday, 7th March, 2025
|835
|Mass Media Studies
|848
|Design Thinking & Innovation
|Saturday, 8th March, 2025
|041
|Mathematics
|241
|Applied Mathematics
|Monday, 10th March, 2025
|806
|Tourism
|827
|Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
|831
|Salesmanship
|Tuesday, 11th March, 2025
|001
|English Elective
|301
|English Core
|Wednesday, 12th March, 2025
|841
|Yoga
|Thursday, 13th March, 2025
|Web Application
|Hindi Elective
|Hindi Core
|Monday, 17th March, 2025
|Urdu Elective
|Sanskrit Elective
|Carnatic Music Vocal
|Carnatic Music Melodic Instruments
|Carnatic Music Percussion Instruments
|Kathak – Dance
|814
|Insurance
|818
|Geospatial Technology
|819
|Electrical Technology
|Tuesday, 18th March, 2025
|Painting
|Graphics
|Sculpture
|Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|Wednesday, 19th March, 2025
|030
|Economics
|Thursday, 20th March, 2025
|034
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|Friday, 21st March, 2025
|045
|Biotechnology
|073
|Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
|188
|Bhoti
|191
|Kokborok
|820
|Electronic Technology
|834
|Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|Saturday, 22nd March, 2025
|Political Science
|Monday, 24th March, 2025
|Sanskrit Core
|Tuesday, 25th March, 2025
|044
|Biology
|Wednesday, 26th March, 2025
|055
|Accountancy
|Thursday, 27th March, 2025
|039
|Sociology
|Saturday, 29th March, 2025
|027
|History
|Tuesday, 1st April, 2025
|065
|Informatics Practices
|083
|Computer Science
|802
|Information Technology
|Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025
|105
|Bengali
|106
|Tamil
|107
|Telugu
|108
|Sindhi
|109
|Marathi
|110
|Gujarati
|111
|Manipuri
|112
|Malayalam
|113
|Odia
|114
|Assamese
|115
|Kannada
|Thursday, 3rd April, 2025
|Home Science
|Friday, 4th April, 2025
|037
|Psychology
