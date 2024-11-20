Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here.

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time table 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the examination schedule for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025.
According to the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15th and go on till March 18th, 2025.

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 10

 

Date and Time

 Subject Code

 Subject Name
Saturday, 15th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 101

 English (Communicative)
184

 English (Language and Literature)
Monday, 17th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 036

 Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
131

 Rai
132

 Gurung
133

 Tamang
134

 Sherpa
254

 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
418

 Physical Activity Trainer
Tuesday, 18th February, 2025
403

 Security
404

 Automotive
405

 Introduction to Financial Markets
406

 Introduction to Tourism
407

 Beauty & Wellness
408

 Agriculture
409

 Food Production
410

 Front Office Operations
411

 Banking & Insurance
412

 Marketing & Sales
414

 Apparel
415

 Multi-Media
416

 Multi Skill Foundation Course
419

 Data Science
420

 Electronics & Hardware
421

 Foundation Skills for Sciences
422

 Design Thinking & Innovation
Thursday, 20th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 086

 Science
Saturday, 22nd February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 018

 French
119

 Sanskrit (Communicative)
122

 Sanskrit
Tuesday, 25th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 087

 Social Science
Thursday, 27th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 003

 Urdu Course-A
005

 Bengali
006

 Tamil
009

 Marathi
010

 Gujarati
011

 Manipuri
308

 Urdu Course-B
Friday, 28th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 002

 Hindi Course-A
Hindi Course-B
Saturday, 1st March, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 Painting
Monday, 3rd March, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 413

 Health Care
Wednesday, 5th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 154

 Elements of Business
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 401

 Retail
Thursday, 6th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 017

 Tibetan
020

 German
076

 National Cadet Corps
088

 Bhoti
089

 Telugu – Telangana
092

 Bodo
093

 Tangkhul
094

 Japanese
095

 Bhutia
096

 Spanish
097

 Kashmiri
098

 Mizo
099

 Bahasa Melayu
Monday, 10th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 041

 Mathematics Standard
241

 Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, 12th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 007

 Telugu
016

 Arabic
021

 Russian
023

 Persian
024

 Nepali
025

 Limboo
026

 Lepcha
031

 Carnatic Music (Vocal)
032

 Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments)
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 033

 Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
034

 Hindustani Music (Vocal)
035

 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments)
136

 Thai
Thursday, 13th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 064

 Home Science
Monday, 17th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 012

 Punjabi
013

 Sindhi
017

 Malayalam
018

 Odia
014

 Assamese
015

 Kannada
091

 Kokborok
Tuesday, 18th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 165

 Computer Applications
402

 Information Technology
417

 Artificial Intelligence

 

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 12

The Class 12 CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination for 2025 begins on Saturday, 15th February 2025, with the first paper being Entrepreneurship, and ends on Friday, 4th April 2025, with the final paper being Psychology.

The examinations are conducted in a single shift, typically starting at 10:30 AM. The durations of the exams vary by subject, with most lasting either 2 hours or 3 hours, depending on the subject requirements.

Key subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Business Studies have a 3-hour duration, while vocational and specialized subjects such as Tourism and Dance have a shorter duration of 2 hours.

Date and Time

 Subject Code

 Subject Name
Saturday, 15th February, 2025

 066

 Entrepreneurship
Monday, 17th February, 2025

 048

 Physical Education
Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

 035

 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments)
036

 Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments)
821

 Multi-Media
Automotive
Health Care
Data Science
Electronics & Hardware
Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

 809

 Food Production
824

 Office Procedures & Practices
830

 Design
342

 Early Childhood Care & Education
Thursday, 20th February, 2025

 817

 Typography & Computer Applications
Friday, 21st February, 2025

 042

 Physics
Saturday, 22nd February, 2025

 054

 Business Studies
833

 Business Administration
Monday, 24th February, 2025

 029

 Geography
Tuesday, 25th February, 2025

 118

 French
822

 Taxation
829

 Textile Design
843

 Artificial Intelligence
Thursday, 27th February, 2025

 043

 Chemistry
Friday, 28th February, 2025

 805

 Financial Markets Management
807

 Beauty & Wellness
828

 Medical Diagnostics
Saturday, 1st March, 2025

 046

 Engineering Graphics
057

 Bharatanatyam – Dance
058

 Kuchipudi – Dance
059

 Odissi – Dance
Manipuri – Dance
Kathakali – Dance
Horticulture
Cost Accounting
Library & Information Science
Monday, 3rd March, 2025

 074

 Legal Studies
Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

 National Cadet Corps
Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

 Agriculture
Thursday, 6th March, 2025

 837

 Fashion Studies
Friday, 7th March, 2025

 835

 Mass Media Studies
848

 Design Thinking & Innovation
Saturday, 8th March, 2025

 041

 Mathematics
241

 Applied Mathematics
Monday, 10th March, 2025

 806

 Tourism
827

 Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
831

 Salesmanship
Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

 001

 English Elective
301

 English Core
Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

 841

 Yoga
Thursday, 13th March, 2025

 Web Application
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core
Monday, 17th March, 2025

 Urdu Elective
Sanskrit Elective
Carnatic Music Vocal
Carnatic Music Melodic Instruments
Carnatic Music Percussion Instruments
Kathak – Dance
814

 Insurance
818

 Geospatial Technology
819

 Electrical Technology
Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

 Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
Applied Art (Commercial Art)
Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

 030

 Economics
Thursday, 20th March, 2025

 034

 Hindustani Music (Vocal)
Friday, 21st March, 2025

 045

 Biotechnology
073

 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
188

 Bhoti
191

 Kokborok
820

 Electronic Technology
834

 Food Nutrition & Dietetics
Saturday, 22nd March, 2025

 Political Science
Monday, 24th March, 2025

 Sanskrit Core
Tuesday, 25th March, 2025

 044

 Biology
Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

 055

 Accountancy
Thursday, 27th March, 2025

 039

 Sociology
Saturday, 29th March, 2025

 027

 History
Tuesday, 1st April, 2025

 065

 Informatics Practices
083

 Computer Science
802

 Information Technology
Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

 105

 Bengali
106

 Tamil
107

 Telugu
108

 Sindhi
109

 Marathi
110

 Gujarati
111

 Manipuri
112

 Malayalam
113

 Odia
114

 Assamese
115

 Kannada
Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

 Home Science
Friday, 4th April, 2025

 037

 Psychology

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Date and Time

 Subject Code

 Subject Name
Saturday, 15th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 101

 English (Communicative)
184

 English (Language and Literature)
Monday, 17th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 036

 Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
131

 Rai
132

 Gurung
133

 Tamang
134

 Sherpa
254

 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
418

 Physical Activity Trainer
Tuesday, 18th February, 2025
403

 Security
404

 Automotive
405

 Introduction to Financial Markets
406

 Introduction to Tourism
407

 Beauty & Wellness
408

 Agriculture
409

 Food Production
410

 Front Office Operations
411

 Banking & Insurance
412

 Marketing & Sales
414

 Apparel
415

 Multi-Media
416

 Multi Skill Foundation Course
419

 Data Science
420

 Electronics & Hardware
421

 Foundation Skills for Sciences
422

 Design Thinking & Innovation
Thursday, 20th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 086

 Science
Saturday, 22nd February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 018

 French
119

 Sanskrit (Communicative)
122

 Sanskrit
Tuesday, 25th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 087

 Social Science
Thursday, 27th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 003

 Urdu Course-A
005

 Bengali
006

 Tamil
009

 Marathi
010

 Gujarati
011

 Manipuri
308

 Urdu Course-B
Friday, 28th February, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 002

 Hindi Course-A
Hindi Course-B
Saturday, 1st March, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 Painting
Monday, 3rd March, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 413

 Health Care
Wednesday, 5th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 154

 Elements of Business
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 401

 Retail
Thursday, 6th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 017

 Tibetan
020

 German
076

 National Cadet Corps
088

 Bhoti
089

 Telugu – Telangana
092

 Bodo
093

 Tangkhul
094

 Japanese
095

 Bhutia
096

 Spanish
097

 Kashmiri
098

 Mizo
099

 Bahasa Melayu
Monday, 10th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 041

 Mathematics Standard
241

 Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, 12th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 007

 Telugu
016

 Arabic
021

 Russian
023

 Persian
024

 Nepali
025

 Limboo
026

 Lepcha
031

 Carnatic Music (Vocal)
032

 Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments)
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 033

 Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
034

 Hindustani Music (Vocal)
035

 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments)
136

 Thai
Thursday, 13th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 064

 Home Science
Monday, 17th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

 012

 Punjabi
013

 Sindhi
017

 Malayalam
018

 Odia
014

 Assamese
015

 Kannada
091

 Kokborok
Tuesday, 18th March, 2025
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

 165

 Computer Applications
402

 Information Technology
417

 Artificial Intelligence

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 12

The Class 12 CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination for 2025 begins on Saturday, 15th February 2025, with the first paper being Entrepreneurship, and ends on Friday, 4th April 2025, with the final paper being Psychology.

The examinations are conducted in a single shift, typically starting at 10:30 AM. The durations of the exams vary by subject, with most lasting either 2 hours or 3 hours, depending on the subject requirements.

Key subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Business Studies have a 3-hour duration, while vocational and specialized subjects such as Tourism and Dance have a shorter duration of 2 hours.

Date and Time

 Subject Code

 Subject Name
Saturday, 15th February, 2025

 066

 Entrepreneurship
Monday, 17th February, 2025

 048

 Physical Education
Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

 035

 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments)
036

 Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments)
821

 Multi-Media
Automotive
Health Care
Data Science
Electronics & Hardware
Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

 809

 Food Production
824

 Office Procedures & Practices
830

 Design
342

 Early Childhood Care & Education
Thursday, 20th February, 2025

 817

 Typography & Computer Applications
Friday, 21st February, 2025

 042

 Physics
Saturday, 22nd February, 2025

 054

 Business Studies
833

 Business Administration
Monday, 24th February, 2025

 029

 Geography
Tuesday, 25th February, 2025

 118

 French
822

 Taxation
829

 Textile Design
843

 Artificial Intelligence
Thursday, 27th February, 2025

 043

 Chemistry
Friday, 28th February, 2025

 805

 Financial Markets Management
807

 Beauty & Wellness
828

 Medical Diagnostics
Saturday, 1st March, 2025

 046

 Engineering Graphics
057

 Bharatanatyam – Dance
058

 Kuchipudi – Dance
059

 Odissi – Dance
Manipuri – Dance
Kathakali – Dance
Horticulture
Cost Accounting
Library & Information Science
Monday, 3rd March, 2025

 074

 Legal Studies
Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

 National Cadet Corps
Wednesday, 5th March, 2025

 Agriculture
Thursday, 6th March, 2025

 837

 Fashion Studies
Friday, 7th March, 2025

 835

 Mass Media Studies
848

 Design Thinking & Innovation
Saturday, 8th March, 2025

 041

 Mathematics
241

 Applied Mathematics
Monday, 10th March, 2025

 806

 Tourism
827

 Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
831

 Salesmanship
Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

 001

 English Elective
301

 English Core
Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

 841

 Yoga
Thursday, 13th March, 2025

 Web Application
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core
Monday, 17th March, 2025

 Urdu Elective
Sanskrit Elective
Carnatic Music Vocal
Carnatic Music Melodic Instruments
Carnatic Music Percussion Instruments
Kathak – Dance
814

 Insurance
818

 Geospatial Technology
819

 Electrical Technology
Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

 Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
Applied Art (Commercial Art)
Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

 030

 Economics
Thursday, 20th March, 2025

 034

 Hindustani Music (Vocal)
Friday, 21st March, 2025

 045

 Biotechnology
073

 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
188

 Bhoti
191

 Kokborok
820

 Electronic Technology
834

 Food Nutrition & Dietetics
Saturday, 22nd March, 2025

 Political Science
Monday, 24th March, 2025

 Sanskrit Core
Tuesday, 25th March, 2025

 044

 Biology
Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

 055

 Accountancy
Thursday, 27th March, 2025

 039

 Sociology
Saturday, 29th March, 2025

 027

 History
Tuesday, 1st April, 2025

 065

 Informatics Practices
083

 Computer Science
802

 Information Technology
Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

 105

 Bengali
106

 Tamil
107

 Telugu
108

 Sindhi
109

 Marathi
110

 Gujarati
111

 Manipuri
112

 Malayalam
113

 Odia
114

 Assamese
115

 Kannada
Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

 Home Science
Friday, 4th April, 2025

 037

 Psychology

Filed under

CBSE 12TH BOARD DATESHEET 2025 CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAM DATESHEET 2025 CBSE DATE SHEET 2025
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox