CBSE Board Exam Time table 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the examination schedule for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2025.

According to the schedule, exams for CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15th and go on till March 18th, 2025.

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 10

Date and Time Subject Code Subject Name Saturday, 15th February, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 101 English (Communicative) 184 English (Language and Literature) Monday, 17th February, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 036 Hindustani Music (Per Ins) 131 Rai 132 Gurung 133 Tamang 134 Sherpa 254 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy 418 Physical Activity Trainer Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 403 Security 404 Automotive 405 Introduction to Financial Markets 406 Introduction to Tourism 407 Beauty & Wellness 408 Agriculture 409 Food Production 410 Front Office Operations 411 Banking & Insurance 412 Marketing & Sales 414 Apparel 415 Multi-Media 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course 419 Data Science 420 Electronics & Hardware 421 Foundation Skills for Sciences 422 Design Thinking & Innovation Thursday, 20th February, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 086 Science Saturday, 22nd February, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 018 French 119 Sanskrit (Communicative) 122 Sanskrit Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 087 Social Science Thursday, 27th February, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 003 Urdu Course-A 005 Bengali 006 Tamil 009 Marathi 010 Gujarati 011 Manipuri 308 Urdu Course-B Friday, 28th February, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002 Hindi Course-A Hindi Course-B Saturday, 1st March, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Painting Monday, 3rd March, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 413 Health Care Wednesday, 5th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 154 Elements of Business 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 401 Retail Thursday, 6th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 017 Tibetan 020 German 076 National Cadet Corps 088 Bhoti 089 Telugu – Telangana 092 Bodo 093 Tangkhul 094 Japanese 095 Bhutia 096 Spanish 097 Kashmiri 098 Mizo 099 Bahasa Melayu Monday, 10th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 007 Telugu 016 Arabic 021 Russian 023 Persian 024 Nepali 025 Limboo 026 Lepcha 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal) 032 Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments) 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 033 Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments) 034 Hindustani Music (Vocal) 035 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments) 136 Thai Thursday, 13th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 064 Home Science Monday, 17th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 012 Punjabi 013 Sindhi 017 Malayalam 018 Odia 014 Assamese 015 Kannada 091 Kokborok Tuesday, 18th March, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 165 Computer Applications 402 Information Technology 417 Artificial Intelligence

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Time table for class 12

The Class 12 CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination for 2025 begins on Saturday, 15th February 2025, with the first paper being Entrepreneurship, and ends on Friday, 4th April 2025, with the final paper being Psychology.

The examinations are conducted in a single shift, typically starting at 10:30 AM. The durations of the exams vary by subject, with most lasting either 2 hours or 3 hours, depending on the subject requirements.

Key subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Business Studies have a 3-hour duration, while vocational and specialized subjects such as Tourism and Dance have a shorter duration of 2 hours.

Date and Time Subject Code Subject Name Saturday, 15th February, 2025 066 Entrepreneurship Monday, 17th February, 2025 048 Physical Education Tuesday, 18th February, 2025 035 Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments) 036 Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments) 821 Multi-Media Automotive Health Care Data Science Electronics & Hardware Wednesday, 19th February, 2025 809 Food Production 824 Office Procedures & Practices 830 Design 342 Early Childhood Care & Education Thursday, 20th February, 2025 817 Typography & Computer Applications Friday, 21st February, 2025 042 Physics Saturday, 22nd February, 2025 054 Business Studies 833 Business Administration Monday, 24th February, 2025 029 Geography Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 118 French 822 Taxation 829 Textile Design 843 Artificial Intelligence Thursday, 27th February, 2025 043 Chemistry Friday, 28th February, 2025 805 Financial Markets Management 807 Beauty & Wellness 828 Medical Diagnostics Saturday, 1st March, 2025 046 Engineering Graphics 057 Bharatanatyam – Dance 058 Kuchipudi – Dance 059 Odissi – Dance Manipuri – Dance Kathakali – Dance Horticulture Cost Accounting Library & Information Science Monday, 3rd March, 2025 074 Legal Studies Tuesday, 4th March, 2025 National Cadet Corps Wednesday, 5th March, 2025 Agriculture Thursday, 6th March, 2025 837 Fashion Studies Friday, 7th March, 2025 835 Mass Media Studies 848 Design Thinking & Innovation Saturday, 8th March, 2025 041 Mathematics 241 Applied Mathematics Monday, 10th March, 2025 806 Tourism 827 Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration 831 Salesmanship Tuesday, 11th March, 2025 001 English Elective 301 English Core Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 841 Yoga Thursday, 13th March, 2025 Web Application Hindi Elective Hindi Core Monday, 17th March, 2025 Urdu Elective Sanskrit Elective Carnatic Music Vocal Carnatic Music Melodic Instruments Carnatic Music Percussion Instruments Kathak – Dance 814 Insurance 818 Geospatial Technology 819 Electrical Technology Tuesday, 18th March, 2025 Painting Graphics Sculpture Applied Art (Commercial Art) Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 030 Economics Thursday, 20th March, 2025 034 Hindustani Music (Vocal) Friday, 21st March, 2025 045 Biotechnology 073 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India 188 Bhoti 191 Kokborok 820 Electronic Technology 834 Food Nutrition & Dietetics Saturday, 22nd March, 2025 Political Science Monday, 24th March, 2025 Sanskrit Core Tuesday, 25th March, 2025 044 Biology Wednesday, 26th March, 2025 055 Accountancy Thursday, 27th March, 2025 039 Sociology Saturday, 29th March, 2025 027 History Tuesday, 1st April, 2025 065 Informatics Practices 083 Computer Science 802 Information Technology Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025 105 Bengali 106 Tamil 107 Telugu 108 Sindhi 109 Marathi 110 Gujarati 111 Manipuri 112 Malayalam 113 Odia 114 Assamese 115 Kannada Thursday, 3rd April, 2025 Home Science Friday, 4th April, 2025 037 Psychology