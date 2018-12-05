The Central Board of Secondary Education yesterday on December 4, 2018, released an official notification for the schools affiliated with CBSE to make 75% attendance compulsory for students of classes 10th and 12th. In the notification, CBSE has also said that it is compulsory for all the students to maintain their attendance at or above 75% till January 01, 2019. The Board highlighted on the fact that if any student fails to meet the 75% attendance criteria, he or she won't be allowed to sit for the examination. Reportedly, this is the first time that The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to take such a strict decision.

4 main points to keep in mind from the CBSE official notification:

1. This rule has been approved by the Delhi High Court so it has to be followed. It is also being reportedly said that the internal assessment for class 10th and 12th students will start from January 1, 2018.

2. On and after January 15, 2019, no attendance letter will be accepted. So if any student from class 10th or 12th fails to maintain the 75% attendance criteria, then he or she will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

3. As there are three months to board exams, this news came as a surprise for the children who are prepping up for their board examination. According to reports, CBSE is planning to initiate numerous changes for the class 10th and 12th board examinations.

4. The Delhi High Court has also ordered CBSE to declare the Board Examination results before Delhi university admission process.

