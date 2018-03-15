Class 12 accounts paper leaked on WhatsApp. Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has ordered a probe in the matter of Class 12th accountancy exam after the news of paper leak out on social messaging app WhatsApp. As per sources, the image was leaked out on WhatsApp a day before the exam. The leaked questions paper includes question papers from the set-II of the CBSE class 12th accounts exam. Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has also confirmed the news and ordered a probe into the matter.

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has ordered a probe after the news of paper leak out on social messaging app WhatsApp. On the day of CBSE class 12th board exam 2018, the news of paper leak out shocked every student. As per the latest information, CBSE has confirmed the news of accounts question paper leak out before the exam and ordered a high-level probe into the matter. Hours before, there was news of exam question paper is leak out on social messaging app WhatsApp. However, the students are still writing the exam and picture will be cleared after the investigation.

As per sources, the image was leaked out on WhatsApp a day before the exam. The leaked questions paper includes question papers from the set-II of the CBSE class 12th accounts exam. Sources have reported that the paper was allegedly leaked in Rohini, north-west Delhi and shared through WhatsApp. “The board has issued detailed guidelines to centre superintendents, which includes safe delivery of answer books. They have been asked to personally ensure that such instances are not repeated,” a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), says CBSE official.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia also confirmed the news of paper leak out. Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has tweeted about the matter saying, “Received complaints of Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate & lodge complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to the negligence of CBSE. ”

Received complaints of Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked.Asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate&lodge complaint with CBSE.Swift action must be taken,so tht hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE: M Sisodia,Delhi Dy CM (file pic) pic.twitter.com/W3CC18zXT9 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018

