The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Class 10 board exams will commence from February 21 while Class 12 board exams will start from February 15. In the CBSE exam date sheet 2019, the Board has made sure that there are no clashes between CBSE exams and competitive exams this year. Last year, Class 12 physics examination had to be rescheduled after it collided with the JEE Main exam.

Class 10 CBSE exams will start from February 21 to March 29 while Class 12 CBSE exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 3. The core subject exams will begin in March. The results of the exams are expected to be declared by the first week of June, according to the Controller of Examinations.

Check CBSE Datesheet 2019 for Class 10 board exams

Check CBSE Datesheet 2019 for Class 12 board exams

According to the CBSE notification, the exams will be held from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm. The answebooks will be distributed to the candidates at 10:00 am while the question paper will be handed to them after 15 minutes. The Board has announced the datesheet at least seven weeks before the exams in order to give enough time for preparation to appearing candidates.

