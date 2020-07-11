The Board results, having been delayed, are likely to be uploaded online before July 15th. Know where to see them and also, how you can obtain your migration certificate.

After the Board exam results are released, migration certificates are provided to the students. These migration certificates are given to the students who sat for the Board examinations. These certificates allow the students to continue their studies elsewhere. Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is anticipated to upload the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2020 results shortly. The results can be checked from the official website of the CBSE here or the result portal here. Candidates who failed in the exams or appeared for improvement/additional subject cannot apply for migration certificate.

The Digital Migration Certificate of CBSE exams can be obtained from DigiLocker. DigiLocker is an enterprise by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) created under the Digital India programme that works towards the digitalisation of citizens by providing access to digital documents straight onto the citizen’s digital handset. It associated with CBSE to provide certificates digitally in 2019.

CBSE also provides the results on DigiLocker. Students need to sign up on DigiLocker with their Aadhaar Card number. They may log in to their account using their username or mobile number or Aadhaar Card number.

This year, the date when the CBSE results would be released has been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Board was unable to conduct examinations for many subjects. It was decided not long ago to upload the results according to the scores obtained in the exams already held and conduct the rest later. The class 10th and 12th Board results will probably be released before July 15th.

