CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) starts sending messages to registered students asking them to download the app, Digilocker, on their mobile phones. The students can access their CBSE 10th 12th mark sheet from the app once the CBSE 2020 results are announced. The CBSE results are likely to be released by July 15.

The SMS includes a link to directly download the app, Digilocker or you can directly download it from AppStore/PlayStore. Students can also access the results online on digilocker.gov.in if they don’t want to download the app on their phones. The message also informs students to use their Roll Number as a security pin.

How to use DigiLocker to get CBSE 10th 12th digital mark sheet

Students can download their mark sheet from DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Download the app on your phone by clicking on the link (or from play store/AppStore) in the SMS or go to digilocker.gov.in. (It’s not compulsory to download the app. Students can use online portal digilocker.gov.in to download their CBSE mark sheet.)

2. To log in, use the mobile number registered with the CBSE.

3. Use the OTP that would be sent to you to log in to your DigiLocker account.

4. Please Keep in mind to use the mobile number that you have given at the time of filling the application form for the board examination. Student can also use their Aadhar Card number to access their DigiLocker account.

5. After entering the OTP, the system would prompt for a security pin. Use the last six digits of CBSE Roll number as the security pin.

6. Students can check and download their CBSE DigitalMarksheets once they are logged in.

Students who are not registered before can use their aadhar card number to register on DigiLocker.

Students must note that this mark sheet would be acceptable for admissions to class 11 and higher education institutions respectively.

CBSE would be issuing a combined mark sheet cum passing certificate this year for class 10th CBSE students. But for class 12 students, a separate document of the mark sheet and the passing certificate would be issued.

