Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the fee payment deadline for class 10th and 12th for the year 2021 till October 31. Know all other details here.

The deadline for examination fees payment for 10th and 12th class has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education or the CBSE till 31st October.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s Exam Controller said that looking into the problems faced by schools and parents, the last date for submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for 2021 board exams without late fees has been extended from October 15 to 31 and with late free from November 1 to 7.

He added that from various sources it had come to the notice of CBSE that schools and parents were facing problems in completing LOC because of the situation created due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This comes after the Delhi govt wrote to the educational board urging to extend the deadline from Oct 15 to Nov 14.

It further said in the letter that due to global pandemic, many parents lost their jobs and their savings were exhausted in meeting their basic needs. Directorate of Education of the Delhi government had said in its letter that it was submitted that certain people and organizations had expressed their desire to offer financial support as a welfare measure and wish to pay the examination fee of some students of some schools as a noble cause. He said that in view of that, CBSE was requested to kindly extend the date of submission of Examination fee upto November 14 in place of October 15.

