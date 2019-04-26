CBSE Board Result 2019: The CBSE results of the class 10th and class 12th result 2019 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the last week of the month May on the official website cbse.nic.in. Students can check their result through the official website.

CBSE Board Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE class 10th and class 12th result 2019 in the last week of the month May on the official website cbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website. The class 10th examination was conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. The class 12th examination was held from February 15 to April 3, 2019.

CBSE Board Result 2019: Where to check

The CBSE Board will publish their results through the official website i.e., cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The direct link for checking the result will be made available as soon as it is officially announced by the board.

CBSE Board class 10th 12th result 2019: Steps to Check CBSE 10 Result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to the official CBSE Result website

Step 2: Enter your admit card details and other important information

CBSE Board class 10th 12th result 2019: Rechecking/Re-evaluation

The students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for rechecking/re-evaluation. CBSE has provided this facility for rechecking and re-evaluation online. Students who are willing to pay the required fee along with the rechecking and/or re-evaluation form can do the same. Any change regarding the result, it will be updated on the scorecards of the candidates. Later, a fresh marksheet will be issued by the board.

CBSE Board class 10th 12th result 2019: Compartmental Exam

Students who are willing to apply for CBSE 10th compartmental exam can fill up the application form online. Later, he/she can pay the required fees in the online mode only. Students will be issued the admit cards and examination centres. Their result of the CBSE compartmental exam will be updated, accordingly.

CBSE Board class 10th 12th result 2019: Important instructions after the result

Students can use the downloaded or printed copy of CBSE 10 result as the provisional result. It cannot be used for any official purposes. Therefore the students can also collect the original mark sheet, issued by the CBSE in the coming weeks.

