CBSE Board Results 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to release the CBSE Class X Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, are advised to keep an eye on the official website of cbse i.e. cbse.nic.in. Moreover, given below is the list of subjects, courses and career opportunities offered to students who opt for Science, Humanities (Arts), Commerce in Class 11th.

Soon after the release of CBSE Class X Result 2019, students will start gearing up for the desired stream admission. From Science to Humanities (Arts) and Commerce, candidates will have to score decent pass percentage in their CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 in order to opt for the stream as per their aim and ambitions. Given below is the list of subjects and career opportunities for each stream that you can take a look at before making any career-oriented decision:

Science: Subjects in Class 11th

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics

English

Biotechnology

Computer Science

Science: Bachelors and Masters courses in Colleges

PCB: If you are planning to pursue bachelors or masters in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Molecular biology and Sociology, students will have to opt for PCB i.e. Physics Chemistry Biology. PCM / PCMB: If you are planning to pursue bachelors in Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, B.Pharm, Aerospace Engineering or Masters in ME/M. Tech, we would suggest you go for PCM or PCMB.

Science: Career Options

Agriculturist

Astronomist

Biochemist

Biomedical Scientist

Electronics

Environmental Scientist

Forensic Scientist

Food Technology & Processing

Geologist

Horticulturist

Home Scientist

Physical Sciences & Allied Field

Humanities: Subjects in Class 11th

History

Geography

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

English

Hindi

Humanities: Bachelors and Masters courses in Colleges

If you are planning to opt for Humanities, you have courses like Mass Communication, Psychology, Law, HistoryArchaeology, Sociology, Hotel Management, EconomicsDesign, Event Management and culinary art for a career.

Humanities: Career Options

Journalist

Psychologist

Lawer

Historian

Archaeologist

Sociologist

Hotel Management – Chef/ Hotel Manager/ Waiter

Tourist

Economist

Designer

Event Manager

Civil Service employee

Foreign Language teacher or lecturer

Blogger

Commerce: Subjects in Class 11th

Accountancy

Economics

Business Studies

Mathematics

Informatics Practices

English

Courses for Commerce with Maths and Without Maths:

Commerce with Maths: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Mathematics. Commerce without Maths: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Computer Science/ Political Science/ Hindi/ Sociology.

Commerce: Bachelors and Masters courses in Colleges

BCom in Accounting and Commerce

BBA LLB

BBA/BMS

BCA (IT and Software)

Chartered Accountancy (CA)

Company Secretary (CS)

Commerce: Career Options

Banker

Accounting and Taxation employee

Investments manager

Capital market manager

Company Secretary

Insurance agent

Cost & Management Accountant

Certified Financial Planner

