CBSE Board Results 2019 @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the CBSE Class 10 Results for 2019 batch, tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019 (Sunday), candidates who appeared for the examination can check their respective CBSE Class X Result 2019 on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. If you are not able to access the official cbse website, you can check the CBSE Board Result 2019 on cbseresults.nic.in, examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Not just that, Central Board this year has offered an SMS option to the students who are unable to check the CBSE Secondary Board Result 2019 online.
Soon after the release of CBSE Class X Result 2019, students will start gearing up for the desired stream admission. From Science to Humanities (Arts) and Commerce, candidates will have to score decent pass percentage in their CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 in order to opt for the stream as per their aim and ambitions. Given below is the list of subjects and career opportunities for each stream that you can take a look at before making any career-oriented decision:
Science: Subjects in Class 11th
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Mathematics
- English
- Biotechnology
- Computer Science
Science: Bachelors and Masters courses in Colleges
- PCB: If you are planning to pursue bachelors or masters in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Molecular biology and Sociology, students will have to opt for PCB i.e. Physics Chemistry Biology.
- PCM / PCMB: If you are planning to pursue bachelors in Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, B.Pharm, Aerospace Engineering or Masters in ME/M. Tech, we would suggest you go for PCM or PCMB.
Science: Career Options
- Agriculturist
- Astronomist
- Biochemist
- Biomedical Scientist
- Electronics
- Environmental Scientist
- Forensic Scientist
- Food Technology & Processing
- Geologist
- Horticulturist
- Home Scientist
- Physical Sciences & Allied Field
Humanities: Subjects in Class 11th
- History
- Geography
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
- English
- Hindi
Humanities: Bachelors and Masters courses in Colleges
- If you are planning to opt for Humanities, you have courses like Mass Communication, Psychology, Law, HistoryArchaeology, Sociology, Hotel Management, EconomicsDesign, Event Management and culinary art for a career.
Humanities: Career Options
- Journalist
- Psychologist
- Lawer
- Historian
- Archaeologist
- Sociologist
- Hotel Management – Chef/ Hotel Manager/ Waiter
- Tourist
- Economist
- Designer
- Event Manager
- Civil Service employee
- Foreign Language teacher or lecturer
- Blogger
Commerce: Subjects in Class 11th
- Accountancy
- Economics
- Business Studies
- Mathematics
- Informatics Practices
- English
Courses for Commerce with Maths and Without Maths:
- Commerce with Maths: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Mathematics.
- Commerce without Maths: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Computer Science/ Political Science/ Hindi/ Sociology.
Commerce: Bachelors and Masters courses in Colleges
- BCom in Accounting and Commerce
- BBA LLB
- BBA/BMS
- BCA (IT and Software)
- Chartered Accountancy (CA)
- Company Secretary (CS)
Commerce: Career Options
- Banker
- Accounting and Taxation employee
- Investments manager
- Capital market manager
- Company Secretary
- Insurance agent
- Cost & Management Accountant
- Certified Financial Planner