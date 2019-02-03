CBSE Boards 2019: Boards 2019 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education in the month of February. Already, the students are going through a lot of pressure to crack the examination. Along with hard-work and will power, it requires a lot of time while preparing the examination. We prepare Maths and Accountancy subjects throughout year. However, blame it to procastination or overconfidence, we tend to leave the subject English for the last days.

In this high time, a lot of experts have come up to give their motivational tips and tricks for the students while preparing the same. Mostly, the emphasis is given to Maths, Science subjects and Accountancy but we tend to forget that the easiest and scoring subject- English. To feed everyone with more motivational pills, a teacher from VidyaGyan School, Sitapur has given his tips and tricks to nail the English examination.

We bring you a few tips and tricks to crack the examination.

How to prepare English CBSE Class 12 exams 2019 on March 2:

Give your first 15 minutes into a reading time of the examination. It should be properly utilised. Do not spend extra time trying to recollect Spend time on literature answers during the reading session. To grasp the Comprehension passages well Picking out the main events of invisible man in the form of flow charts will be the easiest way to help one to give a quick recap a day before the exam Making notes is significant while preparing. So better not leave it for the last minute Do not forget to underline the abbreviations during making the notes. Put the abbreviations in a box Questions related to Notice, Posters, and Advertisements should be well-presented. Try to not exceed from the word limit prescribed in the question paper. So it should not be too less or too much as it will both lead to loss of marks It is better to form paragraphs in the writing section questions along with the long answers of Literature The answers should be given a neat and proper presentation One should spend 10 minutes to revise your answers before handing over the answer script.

