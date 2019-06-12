The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will shortly announce the re-evaluation result of the Class 12th board examinations conducted this year. Delhi University has been asked by CBSE through a letter that the university has to adjust its admission process keeping in mind their re-evaluation result dates.
After the Delhi High Court order last year which asked the university that it must add an extra seat for a student who is denied admission for not matching cutoffs but if incase becomes eligible for the same after the re-evaluation process. This step was announced so that the student must not be at loss after the re-evaluatiion process.
The university has agreed to the decision and the results of re-evaluation will be before the final admission deadline. Since the admissions are closing on June 14, the re-evaluation result is expected to come by — June 12 or 13.
Students are required to update their admission application form, once their re-evaluation result is announced. By thepayment of Rs 100, the students can avail th facility and apply at the university.