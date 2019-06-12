The re-evaluation result of class 12th CBSE Boards will be out shortly, students are required to fill the updated marks and details in the Delhi University application forms.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will shortly announce the re-evaluation result of the Class 12th board examinations conducted this year. Delhi University has been asked by CBSE through a letter that the university has to adjust its admission process keeping in mind their re-evaluation result dates.

After the Delhi High Court order last year which asked the university that it must add an extra seat for a student who is denied admission for not matching cutoffs but if incase becomes eligible for the same after the re-evaluation process. This step was announced so that the student must not be at loss after the re-evaluatiion process.

The university has agreed to the decision and the results of re-evaluation will be before the final admission deadline. Since the admissions are closing on June 14, the re-evaluation result is expected to come by — June 12 or 13.

Students are required to update their admission application form, once their re-evaluation result is announced. By thepayment of Rs 100, the students can avail th facility and apply at the university.

