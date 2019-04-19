CBSE chairman Anita Karwal said it was too early to announce the date. The media houses will be intimated about Class 12,10 results just a day before the result is announced, said Karwal. Although she hinted that the result declaration will be in the third week of May, which is also likely to change. Previously, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had confirmed that result will be declared between May 13 to May 17, 2019

Amid rumours of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declaring class 10, 12 result date, its chairman Anita Karwal has clarified that the board hasn’t fixed the result declaration date yet. Dismissing rumours, Anita Karwal requested media house to stop speculating the result date. She said all the officials have been strictly directed not to talk with media about the process of evaluation.

The CBSE chairman when asked on a tentative date of Class 12, 10 results said it was too early to announce the date. The media houses will be intimated about Class 12,10 results just a day before the result is announced, said Karwal. Although she hinted that the result declaration will be in the third week of May (anytime between May 12 to May 17), which is also likely to change.

Previously, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had also suggested that result will be declared between May 13 to May 17, 2019. Students should check the official website on a regular basis to get the latest update on result. Once the result is announced, students should check these sites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in to get their result.

A CBSE notification read that the marking scheme for this year is primarily based on creativity, accuracy and relevance of answers. Hence, all the evaluators have been instructed to abide by the new marking parameters.

Over 31 lakh students appeared for this year examination that concluded on April 4. There were 18.1 lakh, male candidates, while the number of female candidates to sit for the exam was 12.9 lakh. The board, in fact, introduced apps this year to monitor the process of examination. Keeping remote centres and followed hassle in consideration, the exam centre locator (ECL) app was developed to help examinees reach the centre on time.

Another podcast app called ‘CBSE-Shiksha Vani’ was also developed that launched special training audios every week to monitor the evaluation process. Prior to the main exams, the board took several measures to help students have a better conceptual understanding and overcome issues related to rote-learning.

