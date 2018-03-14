Tarun Narang, a Delhi-based lawyer, while commuting from Dwarka Courts Metro station to Janakpuri spotted something unusual being carried away by a person in Delhi Metro. The lawyer was shocked when he got to know that the man was carrying a sealed envelope with the answer sheets of Class 12 chemistry board examination answer sheets. Immediately, the lawyer wrote a letter citing the entire incident to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. The incident took place on March 13 when the lawyer was commuting in the public transport.

In the letter, Advocate Tarun Narang expressed his point of view that the dispatching of the answer sheets through public transport could be risky. He further suggested that the parcels containing answer sheets should be safely dispatched to the CBSE by concerned centres by speed post only. “In my view, it’s very unsafe to carry envelope containing answer sheets by one person without any security in Delhi Metro that too between the common public. It should be dispatched safely in way of parcels to CBSE by concerned centres by insured speed post without any delay,” reads the letter written by Tarun Narang to CBSE.

He further requested the CBSE to investigate how many other centres follow the same method to dispatch the answer sheets in Delhi and NCR. He asked CBSE to take a strict action against the respective centre and their Superintendent. He also requested for the formation of a separate committee to probe the incident. Meanwhile, no reports of CBSE receiving the complaint have come so far. But, the CBSE promised a strict action to be taken against the matter. In a statement, the board added that the answer sheets should be transported safely as it is a very ‘confidential’ thing.

