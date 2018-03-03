CBSE is all set to begin the board examinations for class 10 and class 12 from March 5, 2018, Monday, The board examinations for class 12 will conclude on April 4 whereas for class 10 will be concluded on April 12. Appropriate arrangements have been prepared with the state authorities and local police in order to ensure that no unethical practice takes place during the board examinations.

The CBSE is all set to start the board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students which will begin from March 5, 2018, Monday, over 28 lakh students will be appearing for the examination. The board examinations for class 12 will conclude on April 4 whereas for class 10 will be concluded on April 12. As compared to yesteryear, less number of students will be appearing for class 10 exams, however, the number of candidates appearing for class 12 has raised this year, an increase of 7.95% from last year.

From the current year, the CBSE has made board examinations compulsory for all the class 10 students giving a one-time relaxation in pass marks for students in the current batch. According to this relaxation, the class 10 students in the ongoing year neet to score 33% separately in the board exams and internal assessments. Instead, they have decided to implement an overall 33% pass mark criteria in the subjects which has both the internal and written exams. The decision has come days before the Class 10 board examination, which is going to start from 5th March 2018. CBSE issued a statement in this matter which says.

ALSO READ: CBSE kind on students, relaxes passing norms for Class 10 examination

This year the total number of girls who have registered for class 10 board examination are 6,71,103. The total number of boys registration for the examination are 9,67,325. Differently abled students include 4510. For class 12 board, a total number of girls registered are 4,95,899 Total number of boys registered: 6,90,407 and differently abled students are 2846. Appropriate arrangements have been prepared with the state authorities and local police in order to ensure that no unethical practice takes place during the board examinations. A few days ago, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that NCERT school syllabus will be halved from the 2019 session.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Examination 2018: CBSE issues a significant advisory regarding admit cards

ALSO READ: Relief for CBSE students! NCERT syllabus will be reduced by half from 2019 session, says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App