CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card 2019: CBSE has released the Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card 2019 on its official website, @ cbse.nic.in. The regular and private students can follow the steps below to download their respective admit cards.

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams, a report in the Indian Express said on Monday. The compartment examinations 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to take place in July 2019. Those who will be appearing for the examination can visit the official site, @ cbse.nic.in, to download their admit cards. For matric students, the examination will be conducted from July 2 to July 10 while as that for Class 12 will be held only on July 2, 2019.

The students who have opted for appearing in the examination from regular mode can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. More than 2 lakh students have failed Class 12 examination in 2019 while thousands of students did not pass Class 10. The students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit cards 2019:

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website, @ cbse.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘school login’ or ‘private login’ next to admit card for compartment exam July 2019 under ‘recent announcement’ You will be redirected to a new page On the new page, enter using your credentials Admit card will appear, download and take a print for future reference.

The examination will start from 10:30 am and the students will be provided with the answer sheets 15 minutes prior to it. The board has provided the failed students with another chance to pass the examination. The CBSE announced the Class 10 Result 2019 on May 6 in which 91.1 per cent students have passed the examination. The Class 12th Result 2019 was declared on May 2 in which 83.4 per cent students cleared the examination.

