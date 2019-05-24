CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet: CBSE has released datesheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exams 2019. Students can check and download it from CBSE's official website @ cbse.nic.in by simply following the steps mentioned below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet @ cbse.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exams 2019. The datesheet is available online and students who are set for the second attempt can check and download it from CBSE’s official website @ cbse.nic.in. For other queries related to the CBSE Compartment Examination 2019, students are advised to visit and follow the timetable and guidelines given on the examination board’s official website.

According to a CBSE notification, the board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2019 will be held from July 2 to 10, 2019. While examination for Class 12 students will be held on a single day i.e. on 2nd July 2019. As per the official notification, the Compartmental Exam will be held for all subjects of both the board Classes. Class 12 students who have failed in one will get the chance of the second attempt. However, for Class 10, students can reappear for 2 exams.

The candidates who will be giving the CBSE Class 10, CBSE Class 12 board compartmental exam 2019 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the timetable.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam datesheet| How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education @ cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, in the latest notification section, you’ll find the link for datesheet

Step 3: Click on Class 10 or Class 12 option

Step 4: A notification for same will pop up now

Step 5: Download, save it for future reference.

The CBSE notification reads that the CBSE Board Compartmental Exam will be held from 10:30 am onwards. The question paper will be given to all the students 15 prior to exam writing time. The candidates who are seeking another chance to pass CBSE Class 10, 12 examinations can apply online before May 22, 2019. While the last date to apply with late fee is June 5, 2019.

