CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2020: CBSE is likely to announce the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and 12 boards within a few months. Students can check the official website for the date sheet and syllabus.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2020: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date sheet for the CBSE class 10 and 12 boards within a few months. This makes it clear that now the practical exams will be held a little early from usual which are reportedly held from December 15. Students can check the official website for the latest updates. The students can check the website for the date sheet and syllabus. The Main Exams will begin from mid-February and will be finished by the end of the March. Reports said the main subject exams will be held before the vocational subjects. The officials have maintained that the date sheet will be released before 7 weeks prior to the main exams.

The date sheet pattern will give students more time to prepare for the college entrance examinations and the recent regulation will give them more time to prepare for it and they won’t miss the chance of appearing for their dream colleges.

CBSE has now come up with good regularisation and is working efficiently with schools and it will be praised for it if all goes good with students.

Recently, CBSE announced the compartment 2019 exam results. This year, a total of 73,205 students appeared for the Class 10 CBSE Board compartment exams. The results witnessed a huge pass percentage as compared to last year. The exam was conducted on July 2 across various centers.

From 2020 academic session, students will get three chances to appear for the compartment exams. To pass CBSE compartment exams, students need to score at least 33 percent in practical and theory, as well as the aggregate.

