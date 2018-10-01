CBSE Class 10, 12 final exams 2019: The schedule for CBSE Class 10, 12 final examination is likely to be released on the official website by CBSE by October 5, 2018, as per reports. Candidates can check the details given below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 final exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations by October 5, 2018. Candidates who are studying in the above-mentioned standards are advised to check the notification regarding the CBSE Board examinations on the official website – http://cbse.nic.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, an official close to the examination cell of CBSE said that the board is at the last leg of preparation of datasheet and the entire schedule for Class 10, 12 final examinations will be out by Friday, October 5″. Candidates can start preparing for their upcoming examination with utmost dedication to getting good marks in the Board examination.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Delhi High Court had ordered CBSE and Delhi University to ensure that the (dated July 11, 2018) directing the Delhi University and CBSE to ensure from the commencing academic year, the result of CBSE, including re-evaluation, is taken into account while determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the University of Delhi.

How to check the schedule online?

Log in to the official website of CBSE –

Search for the latest notification that indicates the schedule for the exam and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Read the details in the document and download the same

Take a print out for reference if necessary

To directly go to the official website and check the exam schedule for CBSE 2019 final examination, click on this link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

