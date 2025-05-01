Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Not Releasing On May 2; Official Release Likely In Mid-May

CBSE denies viral social media claims of May 2 result release. Over 44 lakh students await Class 10 and 12 results, likely to be announced mid-May.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Not Releasing On May 2; Official Release Likely In Mid-May


Despite widespread claims circulating on social media, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is not expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 2, 2025. The board has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, and students are advised to steer clear of misinformation.

In an advisory issued through various channels, the CBSE emphasized that any updates regarding the results will be published only on its official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Students and parents are urged to rely solely on these platforms for authentic information.

Past Trends Point to Mid-May Release

Looking at previous years, CBSE has generally declared board exam results in the second week of May. In 2024, for instance, the board released the results on May 13, and similar timelines are expected in 2025.

Numerous media outlets have clarified that rumours suggesting the results will be out on May 2 or earlier are unsubstantiated and not supported by any official communication from the board.

Over 44 Lakh Students Appeared in 2025

As per reports, the 2025 board exams saw the participation of over 44 lakh students, with 24.12 lakh appearing for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. While results for both classes are expected to be announced on the same day, CBSE has not yet confirmed this officially.

How to Check Results Once Announced

Once CBSE officially releases the results, students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets online. To access the results, students must be ready with the following:

  • Roll Number

  • School Number

  • Admit Card ID

  • Date of Birth

The original marksheets will be distributed through respective schools in the weeks following the online declaration.

Misinformation Alert

Students are reminded not to fall for fake result links or unverified announcements shared on social media. It is essential to avoid panic and wait for official confirmation from CBSE.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: TS SSC 10th Result 2025 Announced: Check Telangana Class 10 Scores Now

