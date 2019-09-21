CBSE class 10, 12 sample question papers out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the sample question papers for the class 20th and class 12th exams. Students can check the question papers by visiting the official website of CBSE.

CBSE class 10 12 sample question papers out, know how to check at cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE class 10, 12 sample question papers: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the sample question papers for the class 20th and class 12th exams. The students who are going to appear for the 2020 board examinations can check and download the sample papers by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseacademic.nic.in. The sample question papers are available in the PDF format on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Steps to check CBSE class 10th and 12th sample question papers:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying class 10th and 12th sample question papers present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the class 10th or the 12th link provided on the new page.

Step 5: Your sample paper will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the sample question papers for the CBSE class 10th or 12th board examinations.

Step 7: Take a print out of the CBSE class 10th or class 12th question papers to make it easily accessible while studying.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently increased the exam fee for both class 10th and class 12th students who are going to appear for the board examination 2020.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App