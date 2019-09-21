The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the sample question papers for the class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can now check the official website,cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the sample question papers for the class 10 and 12 board examination. Students who are going to appear in the examination can now check the sample question papers on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has also released the marking scheme to be followed in each subject along with the sample question papers.

How to check the CBSE class 10 and 12 sample question papers:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website,cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have o click on the sample question papers notification

Step 3: Candidates will have to click on the given link of class 10/12

Step 4: Candidates will have to download sample questions and marking scheme for reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had increased the exam fee for the Class 10 and 12 students participation in the CBSE examination in 2020. However, the board received criticism from the parents of the students for the sudden increase in the exam fee.

The Delhi cabinet recently approved the proposal of the government where it says that the class 10 and 12 students will have to pay 3.14 lakh as CBSE examination fee from 2019-20. The decision will have an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a national level board of education which is controlled by Union Government of India. There are around 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 countries which are affiliated to the CBSE. The board has been formed on November 3, 1962.

