CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment registration has started on the official website of CBSE. Students who are going to appear for the examination should go to the website and check out the information instructions for applying.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Compartment exam 2018: The online registration for compartment examination of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 has begun on the official website of the Board. According to reports, the examination will be conducted during the month of July. Students who have failed to qualify the examination and are listed for compartment can check the official website and register themselves for the examination.

The admit cards for the compartment exams will be available at cbse.nic.in from the second week of July. Moreover, the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were held during March this year and private students eligible for the compartment exams should keep in mind that confirmation page along with enclosures is mandatory to be submitted to the respective Regional office physically or via speed post.

Candidates who are going to appear in the compartment examination should note that this will be the last chance to clear Class 10 or Class 12 examination for the academic year 2017-18 conducted during March.

ALSO READ: RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB informs 2.37 crore applications received, exam dates to be announced @ indianrailways.gov.in soon

For Class 12 Compartment students: Private students who failed to clear the examination and are declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed compartment. If a candidate has been placed compartment in two subjects, then he/she should apply in either one of them or those candidates who have appeared in six subjects but could not clear one subject can appear in that subject in July 2018 for improvement.

For Class 10 Compartment students: Private students who failed to clear the examination and are declared as compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed compartment.

Application Fees:

Candidates residing in Delhi have to pay Rs. 200 while those residing outside Delhi have to pay an additional postal charge of Rs 55. Foreign candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 with additional postal charges of Rs 200.

Candidates should apply between June 12 to June 21 to avoid paying late fees. If a candidate applies between June 22 to June 27, he/she has to pay a late fee of Rs 1000. And for those who apply between June 28 to June 30, 2018, have to pay a late fee of Rs 5000.

ALSO READ: DMRC Recruitment 2018: Applications are invited for Dy. General Manager and Manager in Design, check @ delhimetrorail.com

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More