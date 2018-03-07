Board exams for class 10th have started today, under the eye of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE). As per the date sheet, the board exams for class 10th will take place from 7th to 23rd March 2018. A group of students said we are happy with question paper but the language of some questions was tricky. However, covering the whole syllabus in less time is difficult.

Class 10 final board exams conducted by Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) begin today as students appeared for the 1st board exam. As per the date sheet, the board exams for class 10 will take place from 7th to 23rd March 2018. Students of class 10 today appeared at the centres for the 1st board exam of Hindi. “The exam was easy but it was a bit lengthy,’’ says a student. The students were happy as the questions asked in the exam were easy and related to the course.

A group of students said we are happy with question paper but the language of some questions was tricky. However, covering the whole syllabus in less time is difficult. The board exams for class students play an important role in the future as they get the stream for class 11th and 12th based on their class 10th marks. The mandatory board exams for class 10th are back after 7 years as CBSE has earlier given an option to attempt the CBSE class 10 Board exams in schools.

Major exams with less time to prepare

A student appearing in class 10th board exams said we have less time to cover the whole syllabus. We should have been given more time in between to prepare for the exams. Instead of 6 days before English exam (March 12), we should have given more days between Punjabi (March 20) and Social Science exam (March 22) which is the last paper. The students are happy with easy Hindi exam and now hoping for the same for the other exams ahead.

