The CBSE class 10 board examinations are just a month away. As the exam approaches we bring the sample question paper for the subject of social science for the aspirants.

Here is the sample social science question appear for those who will be appearing the CBSE Class 10 examinations in February 2019.

The Central Board of Secondary education is set to conduct board examinations for the students currently studying in class 10 and 12 in the month of February for the academic year 2018-19. The board had announced the list of vocational subjects in which students will be tested in the upcoming examination. The sample paper of social science has recently been released which will help in aspirants to prepare well for their examinations.

To the much relief of the students, the Central Board of Secondary education has further simplified the passing criteria for the students who will be appearing their class 10 board examinations. From the coming year onwards the students will have to score a total of 33 marks out of hundred in both theory and practical combined to pass a particular subject.

