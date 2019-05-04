CBSE class 10 board result 2019: Earlier this morning, there were reports that said that class 10 result will be declared tomorrow, but, India Today has reported that next week has been confirmed by the board official for result declaration, though date for the same hasn't been specified.

CBSE class 10 board result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class 10 result next week and not tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019. Earlier there were reports that said class 10 result will be out on Sunday i.e. May 5, 2019. But now CBSE official has confirmed next week for result declaration, though no date has been specified yet. Once the result is out, students are required to go to the official website i.e. cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to check their result.

The report of result declaration to be held next week started doing rounds after India Today in an exclusive conversation with the CBSE Official figured out the latest update. The board official said that the CBSE class 10 result will be declared next week, but refrained from giving any particular date for the same. He also requested all the media houses to stop speculating class 10 result date. In fact, last month a CBSE board official had said that class 10 and class 12 result will be declared in the third week of May, but the result declaration of class 12 surprised many.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: Where to check

The result will be avaiable on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. Besides the official ones, the result will also be available on the following websites:

CBSE class 10 result 2019: Whenever the result is announced, this is how you’ll have to check

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in On the homepage, click the link that read ‘Class 10 Result 2019’ Give the required credentials such as registration number or roll number and submit. Your result will appear on screen, download it and get a print out for future reference.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website i.e cbse.nic.in as the board can activate the Class 10 Result link anytime next week. The class 10 exams for the academic session 2018-19 were held from February 2, 2019 to March 29, 2019.

