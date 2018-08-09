CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10 Compartment exam 2018 results on August 9, 2018. Candidates can now check the CBSE class 10 compartment result by visiting the official website cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2018. Those who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website- cbse.nic.in to check their respective results. A couple of days back, the CBSE declared the Class 12 compartment result on August 7. The board had conducted the compartment examination for Class 10 for various subjects on July 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24. As per reports, over 2 lakh students got compartment in 2018 in both Class 10 and Class 12 exam, out of which 1.86 lakh students are from Class 10.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2018 Declared: Here’s how to check:

Log in to the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Now click on the ‘CBSE results’ link

Search for the link that reads ‘Senior School Certificate Examination ( Class X ) 2018 – Compartment’ under the result tab and click on it

Students will be directed to a different page

Enter the requisite information such as your roll number and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

In 2018, the total pass percentage for Class 10 Exams is 86.70% and over 27476 students have scored equal to or more than 95% marks while 131493 students have scored equal to or more than 90% marks. In the race of being the top three regions with maximum percentage, Thiruvananthapuram with 99.60 pass percentage, Chennai with 97.37 pass percentage, and Ajmer with 91.86 pass percentage are holding the top three positions.

Also, the four students who have made it to the top with their hard work are Prakhar Mittal from DPS, Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from R P Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Cochin.

