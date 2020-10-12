CBSE has declared the result for class 10 compartmental exam on its official website. Check the following for the direct link. Registered students can access their results on the website or can download their mark sheets from the digilocker app.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 10 compartmental exam on its official website at cbse.nic.in. As per data, 2,37,849 students registered for the compartment examinations which were held from September 22 to September 28, of which 87,651 were from class 10. Registered students can access their results on the website or can download their mark sheets from the digi locker app.

CBSE could not hold all the board exams amid pandemic but the Central board gave chance to students to appear for improvement exams if they were not happy with the marks given to them based on the special marking scheme. In case of any discrepancy, students can apply for re-evaluation or verification of their obtained marks.

Know how to download to CBSE 10th compartmental result 2020. Follow the following steps to:

Registered candidates visit the official website at cbse.nic.in Click on the link to check CBSE 10th compartmental result 2020 on their homepage It will be directed to a new page. Click on the link or click here Keep your login credentials ready Enter your enrolment number and click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer You are advised to print the mark sheet for future references

Also Read: CLAT 2020: Supreme Court refuses to cancel exam or stay counselling process

Also Read: DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University announces first cut-off list, 100% for 3 UG courses in LSR

The exam pattern and passing marks remain the same for the compartment exam and students have to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to be considered as passed. In case of any student failing, they will have to repeat a year.