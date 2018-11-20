CBSE Class 10 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared the Social science syllabus for class 10. The syllabus consists chapters of History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Each section of the examination will carry 20 marks each which make it a total of 80 marks.

CBSE Class 10 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the full-fledged syllabus for Social Science class 10 that consists chapters of History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. The students can check and download the detailed syllabus from CBSE’s official website— cbse.nic.in. To qualify the examination, students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in theory and practical examinations. The CBSE is also expected to share the examination dates (Date sheet) for the class 10 and class 12 exams 2019 soon.

As per the CBSE guidelines, Social science is a mandatory subject for the students to attempt for class 10 CBSE board examination. The CBSE class 10 Social science consists of History (India and Contemporary World- II), Geography (Contemporary India- II), Civics (Democratic Politics- II) and Economics (Understanding Economic Development).

Examination pattern for CBSE Class 10:

The CBSE Class 10 exams 2019 Social science exam will consist of four parts and each section will carry 20 marks each, which makes it a total of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks includes the marks awarded for disaster management section and the internal assessment.

Here is the syllabus for the CBSE Class 10 exams 2019:

History: The India and Contemporary World- II book consists 8 chapters.

The Rise of Nationalism in Europe, The Nationalist Movement in Indo – China, Nationalism in India, The making of a Global World, The Age of Industrialization, Work, Life & Leisure, Print Culture and the Modern World, Novels, Society and History.

Geography: Contemporary India- II book 7 chapters.

Resources and Development, Water Resources, Agriculture, Minerals and Energy Resources, Manufacturing Industries, Life Lines of National Economy.

Civics: Democratic Politics- II book consists 8 chapters.

Power Sharing & Federalism ( Chapter 1 and 2), Democracy and Diversity & Gender, Religion and Caste ( Chapter 3 and 4), Popular Struggles and Movements, Outcomes of Democracy, Challenges to Democracy.

Economics: Understanding Economic Development book consists 5 chapters:

Development, Sectors of the Indian Economy, Money, and Credit: Role of money in an economy, Globalisation, and the Indian Economy, Consumer Rights.

The CBSE class 10th examinations for session 2019 is likely to start from February 15, 2019, and the board is expected to share the date sheet by December end.

